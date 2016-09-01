Huddersfield Giants ready to keep London Broncos playmaker Jamie Soward quiet

Jamie Soward and Isaah Yeo of the Panthers celebrate after team mate Bryce Cartwright scores the winning try during the round five NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Penrith Panthers

RICK STONE knows keeping a close eye on fellow countryman Jamie Soward could be the key to Giants’ success over London Broncos in tomorrow’s home Middle 8s clash.

The 31-year-old former New South Wales State of Origin goalkicking half-back has rejoined the capital club after two years back in the Australian NRL with Penrith Panthers.

Soward has made an immediate impact back at the Broncos and was a key reason why London gave Leeds a rough ride before the Rhinos edged home 42-28 at Ealing in their Middle 8s encounter just 12 days ago.

And Stone knows that if his Huddersfield side don’t stop Soward in his tracks, then it could be an uncomfortable night for the hosts.

WATCH: Rick Stone on Broncos' Jamie Soward

“After winning our last two games (the straightforward victories over Championship clubs Batley and Featherstone) we are feeling a lot more positive about the way things are progressing,” said Stone.

“But we know we’re taking a step up in quality regarding the opposition now and we’re preparing accordingly for that.

“There’s certainly no way we’ll be underestimating London at all, especially as they have a player like Jamie Soward in their side.

“Jamie’s a terrific attacking player and I obviously know a fair bit about him from our time in Australia.

New Huddersfield Giants head coach, Rick Stone

“He’s got a good kicking game, organises the team well and is also a real threat as a runner. He’s got a lot of thrust and can cause long-range tries because of his pace.

“So if we can keep him quiet there’s no doubt it’ll help our cause.

“But, having said that, Jamie’s not the only classy player they’ve got.

“Their hooker, James Cunningham, is dangerous out of dummy-half and they’ve got plenty of strike on the flanks and at full-back.

“They are clearly a team that will be getting our full respect, so I expect to see a performance from us to match the occasion.”