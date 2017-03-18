Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Great Britain, England and Wigan winger Jason Robinson OBE will be the special guest at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw on Tuesday (March 21), when the Giants enter the fray.

Broadcast live on BBC 5 Live’s Breakfast Show, Robinson will be conducting the draw alongside show presenter, Rachel Burden at around 7.45am.

The draw, which sees Super League clubs Huddersfield, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils entering the competition, will be broadcast exclusively live on BBC 5 Live and streamed on BBC 5 Live’s website and Facebook Page and on the BBC Sport website.

Robinson started his career at Hunslet, who are in round four action at Halifax on Sunday, and went on to sign for Wigan Warriors in 1992 where he made over 300 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

In 1993, he featured in his first Challenge Cup final against Widnes, who Wigan beat 20-14, and went on to lift the trophy again in 1995 after defeating Leeds 30-10 in front of 78,550 spectators at Wembley Stadium – this was also a game Robinson scored two tries and awarded the Lance Todd Trophy.