Huddersfield Giants recruitment for 2017 will remain in-house

All the focus right now is securing Super League status for next season

Huddersfield Giants' Michael Lawrence in action against London Broncos. Picture by John Rushworth

HUDDERSFIELD Giants will not be confirming any new signings – until their Super League status has been secured.

Reports from Australia suggest Newcastle Knights full-back Jake Mamo and hooker Tyler Randell could be arriving at the Giants for 2017.

The John Smith’s Stadium club have also been linked with Bradford Bulls trio Dale Ferguson, Paul lough and Lee Gaskell for next season as Huddersfield look to re-build their squad.

But while the Giants remain involved in a battle for top-flight survival – the signings may only be triggered if they avoid relegation to the Championship – head coach Rick Stone doesn’t want to focus on any external affairs or tempt fate by revealing his recruitment hand for the hoped-for life in Super League XXII.

“Right now it’s all about Leigh on Saturday and working towards making the necessary improvements to secure what would be a very important win for us,” said Stone, whose side made it three wins on the trot with Friday night’s emphatic 40-4 home victory over London Broncos.

“Over the next three weeks we’ve got three massive games to play –against Leigh, Leeds and Hull KR – and we’re looking to win at least two of those to make sure we can play for Super League for next season.

“So, in that regard, our recruitment is very much ‘in-house’ at the moment. Matters like that are for another day.”

