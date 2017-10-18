Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have agreed to release Jamie Ellis from his contract to join the Castleford Tigers.

The 28-year-old, who played for Castleford from 2012 to 2014 before signing for the Giants, will join the 2017 League Leaders Shield winners for pre-season training.

Preston-born Ellis, who has also played in the colours of St Helens, Leigh Centurions and both Hull FC and KR, played 47 games for the Giants since joining in October 2014, scoring 159 points.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Jamie can formally leave our club now and join the Tigers with our very best wishes after having helped his loan club Hull Kingston Rovers to promotion this year.

“For our part once we secured the signing of Jordan Rankin to go alongside our two experienced halves in Danny Brough and Lee Gaskell, and the emergence of the youngsters Sam Wood and Izaac Farrell alongside a fit-again Tom Symonds, who has played half back in the NRL, it was clear from speaking to Jamie’s agent that he was looking for similar game time to that which he enjoyed at Hull KR - and we simply could not give him that.

“I know everyone here will genuinely wish him well at his new club.”