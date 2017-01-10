Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants remain hopeful that they will start their pre-season programme with a home game against Bradford Bulls.

The match, which is part of assistant coach Luke Robinson’s testimonial year, is set to be played at the John Smith’s

Stadium on Sunday, January 22.

While Championship side Bradford are seeking new

owners, they have said they will fulfil a pre-season game against Batley Bulldogs at Mount

Pleasant on Sunday.

The Giants have signed five players from the Bulls in the close season, with hooker Adam O’Brien the latest to join head coach Rick Stone’s squad –

following second-rowers Dale Ferguson and Alex Mellor , utility back Lee Gaskell and prop Paul Clough.

(Photo: Huddersfield Giants)

O’Brien reckons starting again from scratch is the only way

forward for a new Bradford side.

The Rugby Football League executive will spend the next few days considering bids put in by Monday’s deadline and a

recommendation should be with the governing body’s board by the end of the week.

O’Brien is among the exodus of former players to be snapped up by clubs after signing a three-year deal with the Giants –

Mellor, James Clare, Kris

Welham, Tom Olbison and Jason Walton have also gone since the club was liquidated last week, while Kieren Moss, Dane Chisholm and Ben Kavanagh are likely to follow.

Any new Bradford owner will pick up a skeleton squad, but Odsal graduate O’Brien believes a reformed club have to start again from the beginning.

“It’s been strange for a while for everyone involved – the fans, the staff and players,” he said.

“To be in admin for eight weeks was hard enough but to then find out the club was being liquidated was just another level.

“But I think it’s the best thing for the club to have that fresh start, then everything else is cut off in the past.

“I know it’s very difficult for the fans but at least they will know where they stand and what the situation is now. Then you can start to build again.”

O’Brien had been with

Bradford since he was 15 and signed as a professional a year later. Now 23, he admitted it has been a wrench to walk away after more than 100 games – and does not rule out the prospect of returning one day.

The hooker said: “I was going into my seventh year there and been in three administrations, but I’ve also had some great times as well. It’s a fantastic club that has made me the character I am today.

“I will never say that is me

shutting the door on Bradford. I don’t know what will happen in five years or whenever. They will always be a club close to me.

“It’s been a very hard choice but I have to think about my career and my family and what’s best for them.”

Head coach Rohan Smith has signalled his intentions to stay at Odsal – and is expected to be given the chance whoever takes over.

O’Brien praised him for keeping the squad going during pre-season training but admitted it became tougher with the lack of

information they received.

“Rohan has always been a very positive person and he would turn round any negative thoughts or bad situation,” added.

“That’s the message he got across to the lads and training never changed. It was always at a good level, whatever was going on behind the scenes.

“But obviously the not knowing is mentally draining for the lads. Some took it better than others. I’ve been in three administrations, so knew what it was like, but it’s very different for other players.

“Some lads had come up from London and were changing their life all around. Then they find out after a couple of weeks into the job that the club have gone into administration.

“Everybody stuck together as a team because it was the only thing we could do. You read and hear different things all the time.

“That makes it harder because you can’t control anything. After a while it knocks you for six and your mentality changes. It is very tough.

“Everyone is in a difficult

situation, whether it’s people at the beginning of their careers, some in the middle, some at the end. Now players are going to other clubs but I’m sure Rohan’s positive mentality will work on the ones who do stay.”