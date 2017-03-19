Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants officials have been left mystified by a report that Danny Brough is set to leave the club.

Reports in the national media have said that the Scotland international captain has had his contract ripped up and that he is free to find another club.

However, prior to the match Giants officials said they were were shocked by the suggestion that the 34-year-old half back was about to play his final game for the club.

Brough led the players out for the warm-up prior to the Super League clash with Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium – which would prompt the question why would that be the case had his contract been terminated.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Mikey Wood, Alex Mellor.