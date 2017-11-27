Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have revealed the new home shirt for the 2018 Super League campaign.

Produced by O’Neills, the shirt will be in the Giants store and available to buy now.

From 9am on Monday 27th November supporters will be able to buy the new 2018 replica home shirt from the Club Shop and online

Adult shirts are priced at £50 and are available in sizes Small through to 6XL, children shirts are priced at £40 and are available in sizes 5/6 to 13 years.

You can also get baby kits in sizes 1/2 to 3/4 years.

2018 Season Card holders will receive two retail vouchers within their booklets, one of which is £5 off a 2018 Magic Weekend shirt.

The other retail voucher comes with an Adults Season Card Package and is a 10% off voucher when spending £25 or more (excluding sale items or any other offers).

Supporters who have yet to purchase their amazing value 2018 Season Card have until Saturday 2nd December at 12 noon to do so.

Adults are priced at just £125 with Under 19s just £75 including a free home shirt. A 2018 Season Card is the Perfect Christmas gift that lasts all year.