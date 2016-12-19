Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will release Joe Wardle for a 2017 move to Newcastle Knights in Australia – providing all parties agree.

It’s part of the arrangement in which full back Jake Mamo has joined Rick Stone’s Giants on a two-year deal.

Mamo will continue to train in Australia until his visa can be sorted out.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis explained: “We thank the Newcastle Knights for assisting hugely in making this deal work for ourselves and Jake.

“As part of the arrangement, we have given them permission to bring forward their signing of Joe Wardle for 2018 to 2017 should they and the player wish to do so – and we await to hear if that will or will not be the case.

“From our side, though, to be able to finally get the ink dry on Stoney’s preferred priority signing is great news.

“This has been some months in the making and patience and perseverance has proved to be the best policy for us on this one.

“We can now work on the visa process which, given the Christmas break, will be slightly longer than usual, however, the Knights have agreed to continue to train Jake until we can get him into the UK and, should Joe choose to move on, then we too will do likewise for him.”