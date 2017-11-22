Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have welcomed Ben Harper to the club as head physiotherapist.

Head coach Rick Stones heads into pre-season with a new medical team comprising 27-year-old Harper, Robbie Lillis and Will Carlos.

Harper has joined from the Leeds Rhinos after spending three years with the Headingley club – he also spent a season with the Castleford Tigers.

Lillis moves up from the Academy, with his place being taken by former Giants Academy player Carlos.

The 21-year-old Carlos was not retained by the club as a player in 2014 and went to University to study physiotherapy, qualifying in 2017 and now takes on the Academy role.

Stone said: “Our previous head guy Alistair let me know he needed to move on after the season was over and we’ve been looking around for the right man to fill his shoes – which I am confident we have in Ben Harper.

“Robbie had a good year with us last time around and worked his socks off day and night, so it’s pleasing we can give him a deserved rise up the ladder.

“It’s also nice that the club is able to welcome back Will Carlos.

“He is a young man I don’t know a lot about if truth be told but he was spoken of in glowing terms by everyone who knew him from his time as a player and he clearly has the club in his blood which is good.

“He has a chance now to make his mark in a different field and he knows he has an experienced Sports Doctor around him in Danny Glover, and for a young man Ben as our lead has packed a lot into a short time.”