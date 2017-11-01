Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are on the road for their opening game in Super League 2018.

Head coach Rick Stone will take his team to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull FC on Thursday, February 1.

The Giants start their home campaign on Sunday, February 11 with Warrington Wolves the visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Giants end the regular season at home with the visit of West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity, who they will meet at the Magic Weekend at Newcastle United’s St James Park ground on Sunday, May 20.

The trip to France to take on Catalans Dragons has been pencilled in for Monday, April 2, with the kick-off time still be decided.

Champions Leeds will play two Super League games at Elland Road in 2018 with Danny McGuire's Hull KR the first visitors.

The Rhinos, whose Headingley home is undergoing redevelopment work, will welcome newly promoted Hull KR on February 8 for their first home game and host Castleford in a Grand Final rematch in March.

Leeds are aiming to attract a record crowd for the homecoming of former half-back McGuire, who won eight Super League titles with the club.

“These two games at Elland Road will be fantastic occasions and our aim is to break the Super League regular season attendance record with these events,” said chief executive Gary Hetherington.

“I am sure Danny McGuire will get a tremendous reception on his return to the city for the Hull KR clash and our first meeting of next season against Castleford will be eagerly anticipated.”

Leeds will begin their title defence at Warrington on February 1 in Steve Price’s first game in charge of the Wolves, with 2017 table-toppers Castleford visiting St Helens the following night.

All televised Thursday and Friday night matches in 2018 will have an earlier kick-off time of 7.45pm.

On Hull KR host Wakefield, Wigan head to Salford and Catalans Dragons face a trip to Widnes.

Wigan and Hull will make history when they meet in Wollongong in round two, while Leeds are expected to travel to Melbourne for the World Club Challenge the following weekend as Super League takes a break.

Wakefield and Castleford will launch the Easter weekend on Thursday, March 29, with the Hull derby and Wigan’s annual clash with St Helens taking centre stage on Good Friday.

Super League executive director Roger Draper said: “2017 was a fantastic season with some of the most exciting action on the pitch I’ve ever seen.

“We believe that next season promises to be one of the most exciting ever, with plenty for Rugby League supporters to look forward to.

“The Dacia Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle for the fourth consecutive year, we have a first ever Super League game in Australia and we welcome back Hull Kingston Rovers to the competition following their promotion from the Championship.”

Outside Super League, Toronto Wolfpack will play the first 11 matches of their debut season in the Championship away from home as the Canadian club upgrade Lamport Stadium.

The Wolfpack, who won promotion from League 1 in their inaugural campaign, start the year with a tough trip to relegated Leigh.

Huddersfield Giants 2018 Super League fixtures

R1 Thursday 1st February – Hull FC A - 8pm

R2 Sunday 11th February – Warrington Wolves H – 3pm

R3 Friday 23rd February – St Helens H – 7:45pm

R4 Friday 2nd March – Wakefield Trinity A – 7:45pm - Sky

R5 Friday 9th March – Widnes Vikings A - 8pm

R6 Thursday 15th March – Hull KR H – 7:45pm - Sky

R7 Friday 23rd March – Wigan Warriors A - 8pm

R8 Friday 30th March – Leeds Rhinos H – 3pm

R9 Monday 2nd April - Catalans Dragons A - TBC

R10 Sunday 8th April – Castleford Tigers H – 3pm

R11 Sunday 15th April - Salford Red Devils H - 3pm

R12 Friday 20th April – St Helens A - 8pm

R13 Friday 27th April – Warrington Wolves A – 7:45pm

R14 Friday 4th May – Widnes H – 7:45pm

R15 Magic Weekend - Sun 20th May - Wakefield Trinity – 3:15pm Sky

R16 Friday 25th May – Salford Red Devils A – 7:30pm

R17 Friday 8th June - Leeds Rhinos A - 8pm

R18 Friday 15th June - Catalans Dragons H – 7:45pm

R19 Friday 29th June – Hull KR A - 8pm

R20 Thursday 5th July – Hull FC H – 7:45pm - Sky

R21 Friday 13th July – Wigan Warriors H – 7:45pm

R22 Sunday 22nd July – Castleford Tigers A – 3:30pm

R23 Friday 27th July – Wakefield Trinity H – 7:45pm