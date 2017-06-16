Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IN-FORM Huddersfield Giants now look a very decent bet for a Super 8s spot.

Head coach Rick Stone’s men moved up to seventh in the top-flight table with a thoroughly-deserved 24-16 triumph over St Helens to make it four wins in their last five games.

And with a three-point cushion between themselves and ninth-placed Catalans Dragons with five games of the regular season remaining, the outlook appears very bright indeed.

Once again, it was the collective effort which helped seal the success, although Martyn Ridyard had an immense night as talks continue over possibly extending his loan deal from Leigh.

After his one try, one try assist and four goals in last night’s victory, the Giants will clearly want to keep him even more!

Given the way the Giants dominated the opening period, they will have been bitterly disappointed to have been just 12-6 ahead at the break.

They were by far the better team, dominating both in terms of possession and territory.

But with St Helens defending doggedly, it wasn’t until the 13th minutes that the hosts took the lead when a sweeping move to on the left led to Martyn Ridyard sending Leroy Cudjoe over for the try.

Ridyard, whose initial month’s loan deal with Leigh is now at an end, made no mistake with the conversion from a difficult angle.

That, however, proved to be just the start of a positive first-half contribution, as he turned from provider to scorer to double Huddersfield’s advantage in the 36th minute.

Initial strong Saints defence halted Dale Ferguson on the line on tackle five.

But on the sixth and last, Danny Brough dabbed the ball ahead for Ridyard to get the vital touch and add the extras from under the posts.

A 12-0 lead hardly reflected the Giants’ dominance, so it came as a cruel blow when the visitors struck a minute before the break as Morgan Knowles race clear and fed Luke Thompson to finish off.

Mark Percival converted, and the game was still very much in the balance, with the Giants cause not helped as full-back Jake Mamo was taken from the pitch with a leg injury.

And that lead was cut further within two minutes of the restart when a neat move down the left was completed by Percival in the corner, although too far out for him to add the extras.

At that stage, Saints were looking dangerous.

But some of the Giants’ increasing nerves were settled in the 55th minute when strong work by Sebastine Ikahihifo took play to the visitors’ line and Adam O’Brien plunged over from acting half-back under the posts for Ridyard to add the goal.

