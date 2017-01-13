Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have moved to ensure they have at least two pre-season outings ahead of Super League 2017.

The Giants will host Dave Clarke’s Workington Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, January 28 (3pm).

However, the Giants are still hoping to go ahead with the Luke Robinson testimonial match against Bradford on Sunday, January 22 (3pm).

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “We are all desperately hoping that the Luke Robinson testimonial game against Bradford goes ahead on Sunday week, but clearly it’s got a huge question mark over it.

“With this in mind and the reality that virtually all clubs have got fixtures planned and set, we are fortunate that the friendship between Workington coach Dave Clark and our own head coach Rick Stone has enabled both clubs to work this game into their schedules.

“Workington are bringing their top side down and we will put out a really competitive side, irrespective of whatever the week prior brings .

“Then of course we will go into Warrington away game on the following Wednesday, which is our final game ahead of the season’s start and the one trial game where Rick has said he’s looking to out his strongest 19.

“We have to thank Workington for their patience in waiting for this game to come to fruition as the FA Cup draw was a factor, and had Huddersfield Town been at home we would have travelled to Cumbria, but once that wasn’t the case we put the game to the stadium events panel and got the go-ahead.”

Stone added: “We’ll have to see what next week brings, that effects our planned preparation, but whatever the outcome we will host Workington, and whether I go with my top 20 or use more of the younger lads,

“I simply don’t know at this stage. It is, however, a good fixture for us to have and I’m told that our undersoil heating will guarantee a game, which is good, and we’ll work out how best to approach it nearer the time.”

The Giants will play their first Super League XXII fixture away at Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10.

The friendly clash with the Championship outfit Bradford, which is also a testimonial game for Giants coach and former player Luke Robinson, is still in doubt after the Bulls were forced to pull-out of a pre-season meeting with Batley Bulldogs this coming weekend.