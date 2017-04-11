Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ireland international Oliver Roberts expects the Huddersfield Giants to reach top eight and play with freedom against Catalans Dragons at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

Victory over the Dragons would lift the Giants over their visitors and into Super League’s top eight.

The Giants were forced to scrap for their Super League lives after being camped in the bottom four throughout 2016 and are currently in 10th spot after failing to win any of their last six matches.

“We’ve made a better start than last year and, if we can seal that top-eight place, that’s the goal,” said Roberts.

“It’s good over the Easter period with these tightly-packed games because, if you get some points, you can quickly move up.

“Getting out of the bottom four would help take a bit of pressure off the boys and enable us play a bit more freely and a bit more openly to try that 50-50 play.

“When you are a bit loose, those 50-50s come off but, when everyone is a bit nervous or tense about knocking on or giving that penalty or error away, you don’t really go for that sort of stuff.”

Giants head coach Rick Stone has confirmed that Jake Mamo, the star signing of the close season from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, came through his latest training session unscathed and is set to make his debut against the French outfit.

“Jake is a major off season signing and has taken a little bit longer than first expected but we are excited to see him play,” added Roberts.

“We’re not expecting wonders in his first game, but he will add potency in attack.

“Hopefully we can all be patient because he will improve.”

Roberts, who joined Giants from Bradford just over two years ago, has played in all but one of the club’s nine matches so far, including notable draws at Wigan and St Helens, which he believes demonstrates the potential in the team.

“We’ve proved we can compete with the big teams,” he said.

“Sometimes we switch off and the errors kill us basically. If we can knock them out and do the stuff we do right more often, we can seal a couple of wins.”

The Giants brought the game forward 24 hours because co-tenants Huddersfield Town play on Good Friday and coach Stone believes that can help alleviate the traditional problems of playing two games in quick succession over Easter.

“We’ve got five games in under four weeks so it is a pretty hectic period and rest and recovery is an important part of it,” said Stone.

Laurent Frayssinous has made three changes to his Dragons squad.

Thomas Bosc, Paul Séguier And Lambert Belmas, who could make his super league debut, come in to replace injured duo Jason Baitieri and Luke Burgess and Alrix Da Costa.

The Giants recently launched a special limited edition Dacia Magic Weekend shirt and fans have until Saturday to pre-order in store and online.

The special shirt features a tribute to Ronan Costello as it includes the #RC13 logo.

The shirt will be worn when the Giants take on Catalans Dragons on Sunday, May 21, kick-off 1pm at St James’ Park.

The RFL have confirmed it will charge fans to watch a live stream of England’s mid-season international against Samoa.

The governing body will break new ground by screening a match themselves after rejecting an offer from the BBC to show the match.