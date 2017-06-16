Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New signing Jordan Rankin brings “skill, speed, experience and flexibility” to the Huddersfield Giants squad according to coach Rick Stone.

The Super League club have snapped up the 25-year-old from NRL side Wests Tigers on a deal until the end of this season.

The former Hull FC player will fly into the UK as soon as he receives his work permit.

Rankin said: “I’m really excited to join the Giants.

“It’s a club I’ve heard a lot about and know are finding some form in the Super League.

“There’s a strong Australian contingent with Jake Mamo, who was coming through at the same time as me, Ryan Hinchcliffe, who has won big trophies at Melbourne, Tommy Symonds and Shannon Wakeman.

“And there are also British players like Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary who are quality players that I’m looking forward to playing alongside.

“I spoke with Rick Stone and knew that joining was a great opportunity for me – and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Stone believes it’s the right move at the right time for both parties.

“The main attraction in Jordan Rankin is his ability to play in nearly every position in the backline,” said the coach.

“He’s played in the outside-backs, he’s played in the halves and he’s played a whole NRL season on the wing.

“He’s got tremendous utility value, he’s obviously been over in the Super League before and he made his NRL debut in 2008 at only 16, so he’s got a lot of experience.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to come over here and play and it’s a great place for him to further his career.

“We’re delighted because he adds skill, he adds speed, he adds experience and some real flexibility to our team.

“To bring such a quality player in at this time of year is a massive bonus and we’re excited to have him join us.”