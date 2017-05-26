Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grand Final winner Jordan Turner has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Huddersfield Giants.

Delighted head coach Rick Stone says the 28-year-old capture from Canberra Raiders can “tick many boxes” for his Super League squad.

Before heading to the NRL, Turner was a star at St Helens after playing for Hull FC and Salford City Reds.

Stone said: “When the opportunity to bring a proven, experienced, classy player such as Jordan here became apparent, we moved very quickly indeed.

“He can tick many boxes for us within our squad and I am looking forward to working with him as soon as possible.

“He has played as a strike centre, a running type six as well as in every backrow position in his career and is a good athlete who can play at well over 100kg and be mobile with it.

“We have been looking to fill a gap ever since Ryan (Brierley) moved on and I am delighted that our patience has been rewarded with such a good acquisition.

“I have asked a few of the boys here who know Jordan pretty well, having played with and against him, and like me they are keen to get him here to help us as soon as we can.”

Turner was St Helens’ Player of the Season in 2013 and, the following year, he played in their Grand Final win over Wigan.

“I am extremely excited to be returning home to the UK with the Huddersfield Giants,” said the Oldham-born player.

“Last year I took an opportunity that was given to me to head out to Canberra, knowing how difficult it would be for me and my partner on the other side of the world, and I was keen to stick it out.

“In the last few months I have had plenty of opportunities to return home but turned those chances down.

“With the Giants things happened fairly quickly, they explained their vision and expressed how much they wanted me to be a part of the long-term future of their great club – and it was something I could not pass up.

“They are a club I’ve always had massive respect for playing against them over the years.”

On leaving Australia, he added: “Me and my partner have made lots of good friends here and we are very grateful to have had the chance to have spent seven months of our life in Australia.

“We have learned some very valuable life lessons as to what’s most important in our lives.

“I must also thank the Canberra club for allowing me to make this decision and I wish them every success for the year.

“My thoughts now turn to being a Huddersfield player and getting there as soon as I can to meet the lads and Rick and having a strong finish to the season.”