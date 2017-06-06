Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants club captain Leroy Cudjoe is looking to help inspire a push to a top eight Super League finish.

While the Giants currently lie ninth in the top flight table, they can put the ball firmly back in their own court over the next two matches when it comes to earning a top eight finish.

The Giants 44-4 home win over Warrington Wolves has provided a catalyst and a win against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, followed by a home win over St Helens on Friday, June 16, would put head coach Rick Stone’s side firmly in the driver’s seat when it comes to avoiding another scrap in the Middle 8s.

England international centre Cudjoe feels the win over Warrington could be the perfect impetus and said: “It was good to get the win against the Wolves.

“I thought we started with some good energy and intent which helped us massively.

“We defended well for the majority of the game and scrambled well too, which made a big difference in the game.”

Scotland skipper Danny Brough returned after suspension at half back and Cudjoe felt that the playmaker and new signing Jordan Turner could give the Giants a boost at a crucial time in the campaign.

“Having Broughy return for us added some spark to our attack as did Jordan Turner making his debut,” said Cudjoe.

“I thought both came into the team and contributed very well, but the key now is making sure we build on the Warrington win.

“I’m sure we will take some confidence from that game into the match with Catalan Dragons on Saturday.”

The Giants are pleased to announce that the annual Giants Twenty20 Cricket Family Funday, in association with Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop, will take place on Sunday, June 25.

The popular fan event at Honley CC is also supported by Barclays and Netherton Community Centre and Honley Stoney Lane Community Centre.

The cricket day is one of the most popular days in the Giants calendar and supporters can get their tickets now from the John Smith’s Stadium ticket office or buy on the day – prices are £3 for adults, £1 children and under 5s get in for free.

The day will see a Twenty20 cricket game featuring the Giants first team and coaches against Club partners, with the full squad in attendance. There will also be a face painter, military assault course, fire engine, family activity and rugby masterclasses.