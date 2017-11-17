Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club captain Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial match will kick-off Huddersfield Giants’ build-up to the 2018 Super League season.

It will be the first of three games for head coach Rick Stone’s squad as the Claret and Gold will face Dewsbury at home in the Leroy Cudjoe testimonial game on Sunday, January 14, before travelling to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, January 20, and then up to Cumbria to face Workington on Saturday, January 27.

The Giants Super League season opener is against Hull FC at the KC Stadium on Thursday, February 1.

Stone said: “First and foremost I hope that Leroy gets a great turnout for the first hit-out of the year against Dewsbury as he has given his all for Huddersfield over the years and this will be the start of what we all hope will be a great year for him and his family.

“I plan to give all the senior first team boys a run-out on our own ground against Dewsbury fitness permitting, so It’ll be the first chance for the fans to see Adam Walne and Colton Roche wearing Giants shirts.

“Then onwards we will see where we are in terms of who needs the game time and how our combinations are looking in training.

“In the UK the pre-season is shorter to that in the NRL and we will have a number of players to ease in after World Cup action and of course the Hull game is brought forwards to a Thursday which we need to factor in.

“The weather too can play a part over here in terms of what we can and can’t do sometimes, but we are blessed here with good facilities including the indoor barn, so I’ll have more of an idea of the exact game time plan for each player to get them ready for Hull and the start of the season after the Xmas break”

Deadline Day to join the Giants on Season Card Discount is Saturday, December 2.

There will be an open day at the John Smith’s Stadium on that day between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Earlier in the day, the World Cup Final will take place from 9am and supporters wishing to watch the game at a room in the Stadium are welcome to do so.

As part of the Open Day fans will be able to go behind the scenes and take a tour of the new Board Room, changing rooms and even run out through the tunnel.

The most popular part of the tour is when supporters are able to meet the first team squad and get their memorabilia signed and photos with their favourite players.

Giants Club ambassador Eorl Crabtree said: “We are excited to bring the Open Day back into the Giants Calendar, giving our fans the opportunity to meet the 2018 squad.

“Personally I feel it’s a great event for the fans and it provides them with a fantastic experience in meeting some of the Super League’s best players and is certainly not to be missed.

“The day also marks the final opportunity to get hold of Super League’s best priced Season Card as its discount deadline day.

“The new home shirts and players training range will also be on sale and so it’s the perfect time for Season Card holders to utilise their 10% discount voucher – I look forward to seeing the Claret and Gold faithful at the Open Day.”