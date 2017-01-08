Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have made a fifth close season signing from Bradford Bulls with hooker Adam O’Brien agreeing a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old came up through the ranks at the Bulls and last season made 31 appearances, scoring ten tries for the Championship outfit, and he joins half back Lee Gaskell, prop Paul Clough, and second rowers Dale Ferguson and Alex Mellor in joining th Giants after making their exit from Odsal.

O’Brien is widely regarded as one of the more promising talents outside Super League and Giants head coach Rick Stone is pleased to have O’Brien on board at the club.

Stone said: “I’m really happy to have Adam on board.

“After losing Kyle Wood, we were hoping to bring another hooker in and Adam is the right fit for us, he gives us some flexibility around the No9 area, with both Kruise Leeming and Ryan Hinchcliffe being able to play there and it probably frees up Ryan to play at loose forward more, which is his preferred position.

“We now have two young dynamic hookers in Adam and Kruise and that is encouraging for us and the fans and I think they will really enjoy watching their combination.

“Adam came into training over the weekend and I walked away impressed.

“The squad is starting to take shape now, it has taken a while but we have brought in a lot of good young players and I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the team in 2017.”

O’Brien was very happy to have made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium and said: “I’m really pleased to have signed for the club.

“I wanted to get back in Super League, I wanted to try with Bradford Bulls but that hasn’t happened and with what’s gone on at the club in the last few months I just felt like I needed a change for me and my career, for my family and personally it is a good move for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge at Huddersfield.

“I want to say a massive thanks to Bradford, I have been there since I was 15 and brought through the ranks from academy through to first team and I would just like to thank the coaching staff and everyone involved at the Bulls.

“Especially the fans that have been there since day one supporting me, they have had a massive influence on my career and I hope they will be behind me with what I have decided and now I can’t wait to get started at the Giants.”

O’Brien has been handed the No31 shirt for the upcoming 2017 Betfred Super League campaign.