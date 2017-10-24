Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nathan Mason is aiming to play at least 30 matches at Leigh next season.

And the 24-year-old prop is targeting at least an hour of game time in each during his season-long loan over in Lancashire.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis says the hope is that he will return to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2019 a much better player and ready to challenge for a regular Claret and Gold start.

“Nathan is looking for guaranteed game time after a bit of a stop start year for him, whereby he felt he had never really got going,” said Thewlis.

“In conversation with Leigh it became clear they would like to give him an opportunity in what will naturally be a strong side at Championship level in 2018.”

Mason played only nine Super League matches last season (taking his tally at the Giants to 36 in all since his debut against Bradford four years ago).

“In speaking to Nathan he liked the idea (of the loan) given where he felt he was in our forward line-up,” added Thewlis.

“He asked for time to think about it and his agent, Stuart Page, informed us that he was going to take the opportunity at Leigh and signed the necessary paperwork.

“We wish Nathan every success there and will, of course, be monitoring his progress with a view to bringing him back to the Giants in 2019 a better player.

“His target is to have played 30 matches, averaging around 60 minutes a game, which will be of great benefit to him at this stage of his career.”