Aaron Murphy hopes Huddersfield Giants’ tough pre-season training will pay dividends early in the Super League campaign.

The 28-year-old winger, who can also operate at full-back, was dumbfounded by last season’s struggles.

The Giants, of course, finished bottom of the pile in Super League and booked their survival in the Middle 8s, Murphy playing his part on the wing as they secured a dramatic 23-22 win at Hull KR to avoid the ‘Million Pound’ game.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season,” said Murphy, who made 31 appearances in total last term.

“We’ve had a really tough pre-season and we just want to get out on the pitch now and put it all into practice.

“Everyone is fit and raring to go, we’ve got pretty much a full squad and we are keen to have a good crack at it this year.”

Former Wakefield player Murphy is now a regular pick at the John Smith’s Stadium and is enjoying working under head coach Rick Stone.

“Last year it was hard to put your finger on what caused our problems,” he explained.

“We had a few injuries at the start of the season and lost a few players as well, so hopefully this time, having had a really tough pre-season, we will be in a position to start well.

“There hasn’t been a lot of talk among the squad about what we want to achieve this season.

“No-one is going to start making predictions about top or top four, we are just intent on taking one game at a time, looking to put in good performances, and hopefully we will be there or thereabouts at the end of the year.”

Top eight has been touted from within the squad as the minimum requirement for Stone’s side this season, and Murphy buys into that theory.

“You can sense in the squad there is a real determination to improve and put last season firmly behind us,” he explained.

“Last year was a shock, but maybe it was the sort of kick up the bum we needed – because we don’t want to be in that position ever again.

“If we put in the sort of good performances we are after each week then we won’t be in that position, and we can’t afford the sort of performances we dished up last year.

“We have a lot of competition for places and my focus, like all the lads, is to make sure I’m in that team and, to be honest, I don’t mind where I play as long as I am.

“Rick is a smart coach and I’m learning a lot off him.

“I’ve just been looking to improve my game overall, my fitness and my skills, and I’m now really looking forward to getting going.

“I’ve not really taken much notice of how other teams have been stacking up, because the focus has been only on us.

“We are definitely looking to make that top eight and press on as much as we can.”