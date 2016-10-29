The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fired-up Huddersfield winger Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary is desperate to lead England to Four Nations glory over New Zealand at his John Smith’s Stadium ‘home’.

The Giants star is ready to take his place on the right wing as his nation opens their series campaign in front of a sell-out crowd this afternoon (2.30).

McGillvary is ready to gain his second full cap after making his debut in last November’s 20-14 series-clinching third Test triumph over New Zealand and then grabbing a try in last Saturday’s 40-6 warm-up win over France in Avignon.

But he admits playing for England in his home town makes the occasion extra special – with a win a dream come true.

“I just can’t wait to get out there and do my best,” said an excited McGillvary.

“I’m fully aware of how tough and physical it’s going to be. The game against New Zealand last year was the toughest I’ve ever played in, and I cramped up for the first time in my career in the last few minutes.

“But I’m still looking forward to the challenge ahead, because I’m 100% confident that with the squad we’ve got we can go out there, win the game and move a step closer to reaching the Four Nations final.

WATCH: Jermaine McGillvary on playing at his home ground for England

“And the fact the game’s taking place in Huddersfield is the icing on the cake for me.

“I do love playing here. Having played all my career at the stadium I obviously know the dimensions of the pitch like the back of my hand.

“Hopefully, that will be a big help to me and make sure I can help us get the victory we all know we can achieve.

“As a group, we all know we can do it.”