Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary will face the Australians for the first time.

The 28-year-old has once again been named in the 19-man squad for England’s ‘must win’ Four Nations clash against the Kangaroos at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday (2.00).

The Huddersfield-born star was a tryscorer in his country’s agonising 17-16 defeat to New Zealand at Huddersfield a fortnight ago and backed that up with a second in last Saturday’s 38-12 triumph over Scotland in Coventry.

But this weekend will be the first time McGillvary will have played against the men in green and gold – he made his England Test debut against New Zealand at Wigan this time last year – and he admits he can’t wait.

“Challenges don’t come any bigger than against Australia, and I can’t wait!” said McGillvary.

England coach Wayne Bennett has also included experienced forward James Graham in the squad after missing the victory over Scotland due to a minor knee injury.

He is one of three changes to last week’s squad, with former Giants captain Kevin Brown and Gareth Widdop the others to ber added.

Brown last featured for England against France in the 40-6 win in Avignon, a game in which he scored a try and provided the kick through to set Widdop up to touch down over the line. Widdop played in the first game of the Four Nations against New Zealand scoring eight points from the boot.

St Helens centre Mark Percival retains his place in the squad as does Wigan half-back George Williams who was voted man of the match against Scotland for his performance and assisting with three tries on the night.

“I know how much ability this team has got and I want them to play to that ability on Sunday – that’s the best chance we’ve got,” said Bennett.

“We all know what we’ve got to do and that we’ve got to win the game. We won’t be thinking about points difference or anything else, that’s not going to help anybody.

“I just want the boys to get back to the way we played against New Zealand in the first game of the tournament. There’s been a lot of improvements this week – the attitude is there and everyone’s working hard.

“Australia are the best team in the competition right now and it’s a challenge we’re all looking forward to in front of what will be a vocal crowd at London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.”

On James Graham’s return to the squad, Bennett commented: “He’s back in training with the squad and he’s ready to go. It’s important to have someone like James back in the team. He brings a lot. He’ll be good for us.”

England 19-man squad (professional club and community club in brackets): John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, Bradford Dudley Hill), Kevin Brown (Widnes Vikings, Thatto Heath Crusaders),

George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves, Fryston Warriors), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves/St George-Illwarra Dragons, Latchford Albion), Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders), James Graham (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Blackbrook), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders), Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves, New Spring Lions), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull),

Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors), Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling), Gareth Widdop (St George-Illawarra Dragons, Kings Cross), George Williams (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks).