Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gutted Giants star Jermaine McGillvary may have been in England’s side that failed to reach this season’s Four Nations final, but the 28-year-old Huddersfield-born blockbusting winger still believes he has benefited significantly from being part of the national set-up.

While the majority of his clubmates returned for the start of the first Super League pre-season training campaign under head coach Rick Stone yesterday, McGillvary and Scotland Four Nations duo Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley were about to take a well-earned November break.

And McGillvary, who scored a try in England’s victory over the Scots and in the defeats to Australia and New Zealand, is sure he will return to the Giants in a very positive frame of mind.

“It’s bitterly disappointing we didn’t reach the final. That was our aim,” said McGillvary, who opened the try scoring in England’s 36-18 defeat to Australia at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in IN PICS: England's loss to the Kiwis in Huddersfield Share this video Watch Next

“But being a part of the set-up, playing in all three games and scoring the tries was an amazing experience.

“And in the weeks I’ve been away, I never stopped learning.

“To be honest, I still feel I’m learning all the time, and you learn different things off different coaches, and I’ve definitely learned a lot off (England’s highly-respected Australian coach) Wayne Bennett.

“I know he’s got a lot of stick over the way he has handled matters with the media, but he’s been brilliant with me.

“He’s always got time for you and is prepared to pass on his vast knowledge.

“In that respect, Rick’s pretty similar. I know he is going to be very good for the Giants.

“I’m going into the club today to catch up with a few things and see the lads again, which I’m really looking forward to doing.

“But I’ll then take a bit of a break before re-joining them for pre-season training in a few weeks, time.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in McGillvary gutted after England's defeat to New Zealand Share this video Watch Next

“I know I need a bit of time off to freshen myself up.”

Championship club Bradford Bulls have been placed in administration for the third time.

Bradford, who entered administration in both 2012 and 2014, faced a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs in October.

Bradford’s chairman Marc Green, who has been in charge of the club since 2014, said he had been talking to potential investors but added: “Pressure from the HMRC has forced the club to be put into this position to save its future.”