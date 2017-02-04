Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants star winger Jermaine McGillvary is not getting carried away by an unbeaten pre-season.

The Giants notched three wins with home successes 28-10 against Championship outfit Bradford Bulls and 16-14 League One’s Workington Town, before scoring a 12-0 success away at Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

However, the 28-year-old England international said the promising signs would not breed any complacency within head coach Rick Stone’s camp.

“I was really pleased with the boys efforts against Warrington, especially defensively I thought the boys were really good,” said McGillvary.

“We probably need to tweak a few things but that will come.

“We can’t read too much into the result as it’s only pre-season, but it’s a good start for next week.”

The Giants kick-off the 2017 Super League campaign at Widnes Vikings on Friday night and McGillvary feels that the Giants go into the season with some exciting young prospects in their squad.

“I’ve been really impressed with the new lads, especially the younger lads like Alex Mellor and Adam O’Brien , they have some good quality,” added McGillvary.

“I think the squad as a whole is a lot better than last season, we did have injuries but even the boys that played a lot last year that didn’t play much the year before they have got more experience for this year and that will stand us in good stead – rugby league is a squad game and not just a 17-man game.

“You need to have that strength in depth because if you don’t you are going to get found out.

“You’re always going to get injuries, it’s rugby league and it’s the nature of the game, so you need that strength in depth and a good 25-30 man squad.”

McGillvary has been impressed by the progress that has been made in the close and the influence Stone has had on the squad.

“I’ve been telling everyone from this time last year to now we are in far better shape and we all feel stronger and it felt really good against Warrington,” said McGillvary.

“I’m really excited to start a lot better than we did last year and I don’t ever want to be in that position again, I just want to get out there and play and so do all the boys.

“Everyone is working really hard to get in the starting team because we have got so much quality now and no-one knows if they will be starting or not.

“You could tell against Warrington that everyone was looking to impress, so it’s going to be a good headache for Rick because we are all ready to go.”

And McGillvary is made up that his three-quarter line partner, fellow England squad member and fellow hometown product Leroy Cudjoe has been handed the club captaincy.

“I’m really proud of Leroy, as are his family and all of the boys,” explained McGillvary.

“He is one of the reasons that I am here playing at the Giants today because he asked me to come down and give the game a go, so I’m really happy and I think he will do a good job for us.

“He is one of the few players from last season who can look in the mirror and say he had a good season because not many of us can.

“He really deserves it, he has been part of the Huddersfield set-up and he has gone through all the ranks, he has been in finals with the club, played for England so his experience is vital and I’m really proud of him.”

“He coaches his local team and coaches all different age groups, he is trying to put a structure in at those places to make it as professional as he can.

“I know he has been down to scholarship as well to help those lads and he is just a great guy and one of those people who will just spend their time in the community and players should do it more and he will do it off his own initiative and he goes there because he wants to help the youth of today and he feels as though he can help them because he is a knowledgeable person and it is a credit to him.

“When you’re homegrown I think you relate more to the fans because you live in the town and generally you can feel the vibe off the fans and I think it is a good move for us. It’s rare that Leroy has a bad game and he always steps up in the team.”