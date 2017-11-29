Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary missed out on the accolade of winning the Rugby League World Cup’s Golden Boot.

The 29-year-old homegrown talent was among the quartet of players nominated for the award after scoring seven tries and providing two assists on England’s march to Saturday’s final against Australia in Brisbane.

Australia captain Cameron Smith was Crowned Golden Boot winner for the second time.

The 34-year-old hooker became the world’s best player after beating off competition from McGillvary, his Melbourne Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu and Tonga forward Jason Taumalolo.

Smith, who first won the Golden Boot in 2007, captained his club to the NRL Premiership and Queensland to a State of Origin series win over New South Wales and will aim to cap off the best year of his career by leading the Kangaroos in their World Cup title defence against England at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m extremely humbled by this award given I was up against some quality players,” said Smith, who received the award from Rugby League International Federation chairman Nigel Wood.

“I don’t ever want to drop my standards - that’s important to me, no matter my age or what circumstances are happening through the season.

“Some years are better than others, some I’ve been more consistent in, but this year things just aligned quite well for me and I’ve enjoyed this season thoroughly.”

Wood said: “Cameron has secured his place as one of the greats in the history of rugby league.”

Meanwhile, a couple of surprising facts about Giants star McGillvary have been revealed in Australian media outlet the Canberra Times.

In a report by Adam Pengilly it was revealed how a phone conversation with Wayne Bennett, in which the coach kept calling him by the wrong name, helped fuel McGillvary’s international resurgence.

“But I didn’t think that was a good sign,” said McGillvary, who said that Bennett kept referring to him as “Jamie” when he called him.

And the Canberra reporter also revealed more about Jerry’s unusual approach on the field, as commented on by England teammate Luke Gale.

“He’s just a bit strange, if I’m honest,” joked Castleford Tigers halfback Gale.

“He sings to himself before he’s about to take a carry. I don’t know what he’s singing.

“I think it was the Aussie game and he was about to take a carry off a scrum and I said to him after the game, ‘Were you singing?’.

“And he said, ‘Yeah, I like to sing to keep me focused’. That’s a bit what he’s like. He’s different so to speak. But it works for him.”

Giants fans and rugby league followers can follow the final on the BBC.

The game will be live on BBC One from 8.30am (kick-off 9am) and there will be a post-match forum on the BBC Red Button 11.30am.

Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra will have live commentaries, with BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods, who will also have a post-match podcast to discuss all the World Cup final issues.

The Giants are hosting an Open Day at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

It is also the season card discount deadline day – the deadline is noon – and the new 2018 home shirt will also be on sale.

Giants star Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary will feature for England in the World Cup final (kick-off 9am) and supporters wishing to watch the game at a room in the Stadium are welcome to do so.

As part of the Open Day, fans will be given insight behind the scenes by taking a tour of the new board room, changing rooms and even run out through the tunnel.

The most popular part of the tour is when supporters will be able to meet the first team squad in the main Revell Ward Suite and get their memorabilia signed and photos with their favourite players.

Giants club ambassador Eorl Crabtree said: “We are excited to bring the Open Day back into the Giants calendar, giving our fans the opportunity to meet the 2018 squad.

“Personally I feel it’s a great event for the fans and it provides them with a fantastic experience in meeting some of the Super League’s best players – and is certainly not to be missed.

“The new home shirts and players training range will also be on sale and I am looking forward to seeing the claret and gold faithful at the Open Day.”