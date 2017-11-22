Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Betfred are reeling after the biggest pay-out so far at the Rugby League World Cup.

Jermaine McGillvary scored two tries as England booked a place in Saturday’s semi-final against surprise package Tonga after odds-on favourites Australia continued their march to the December 2 final with a dominant last-eight win against Samoa.

Huddersfield Giants’ flying winger McGillvary – known as Jerry – is taking the competition by storm and his two tries, in the less-than-convincing 36-6 England win against Papua New Guinea, puts him on six, just two behind eight-try Fijian Suliasi Vunivalu in the battle to be the tournament’s top try scorer.

The prolific 29-year-old, who was Super League’s 27-try top scorer in 2015, was cleared of biting during England’s win against Lebanon, but he’s put that behind him as he emerges as the star of Wayne Bennett’s team.

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “McGillvary’s double cost us more than £20,000 with double delight kicking in.

“Congratulations to 200 of our most prudent rugby league fans who ended up being paid out at an enhanced 9/1.

“He’s been priced up at 6/1 to go over first against Tonga, so I’m fully expecting my pockets to be emptied once again.

“That was our biggest pay-out during the competition, which is proving a huge hit with our Betfred Super League stars pulling out the results if, by their own admission, their performances could improve.”

England’s last-four opponents Tonga were heavily backed in from 125/1 pre-tournament to 7/1 to be outright winners, but they have drifted to 10/1 after struggling to overcome Lebanon in the quarter finals. Betfred have Australia 2/11 to be crowned world champions with England 7/1, Tonga 10/1 while Fiji, who play Australia in their semi-final on Friday, are the rank outsiders to be outright winners at 33/1.

England will host New Zealand in a three-match Test series in autumn 2018, England Rugby League has announced.

Wayne Bennett’s side suffered a narrow 17-16 defeat to the Kiwis in their last encounter in the Four Nations last year, while England avoided New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup following the co-hosts’ shock 4-2 quarter-final defeat to Fiji.

England will hope for a repeat result of the last series between the two sides, when captain Sean O’Loughlin lifted the Baskerville Shield after a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Dates and venues for the series will be announced on Wednesday November 22 at 12pm with tickets on sale for the three matches at the same time.

England face Tonga for a place in the World Cup final on Saturday, who defeated the Kiwis in their final pool match of this year’s competition.