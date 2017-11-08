Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary has been found not guilty of contrary conduct by the Rugby League World Cup Judiciary at Rugby League Central.

McGillvary was charged by the Match Review Committee after England’s second game of Pool A against Lebanon after Cedars skipper Robbie Farah alleged he had been bitten.

The 29-year-old, alongside England head coach Wayne Bennett and team manager Jamie Peacock, entered a not guilty plea to the charge via video link from the team hotel in Perth.

McGillvary will be available to play in the upcoming game against France at Perth’s nib Stadium on Sunday.

On the decision, McGillvary, said: “I fully understand the Match Review process and am grateful for a fair and balanced hearing.

“I’m pleased this is over and can now fully focus on doing my best for England for the remainder of the World Cup.”