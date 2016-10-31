Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants halfback Ryan Brierley has been cleared to play for Scotland in their upcoming Four Nations clash with England in Coventry.

Brierley left the KC Lightstream Stadium wearing a protective boot after picking up an ankle injury in Scotland’s 54-12 defeat at the hands of World champions Australia.

However, after undoing scans on Sunday the Scotland camp report that there is no serious damage and will be available for selection for Saturday’s clash.

Brierley said: “I’m very proud and privileged to walk out with the Scotland jersey on – this is a highlight of my career.

“To be an international player at 24-years-old is something I never dreamed of.”

Debutant Brierley (above) scored Scotland’s first try of the game just before half-time when he was quickest to a low kick from fellow Giants player Danny Brough, who captained the Bravehearts but they couldn’t prevent a heavy defeat.

Giants skipper Brough said: “We have learned a lot. They outsmarted us and we probably got what we deserved.

“We have to take the good spells and make it into a consistent half.”

Brough, who is closing in on becoming Scotland’s most capped player, still hopes that his country can cause an upset in the coming weeks.

He said: “We are not expected to win a game but we have to see if we can upset the apple cart once or twice.”

Both Brierley and Brough are set to come up against fellow Giants teammate Jermaine McGillvary, who got on the scoresheet at the John Smith’s Stadium weekend in England’s 17-16 defeat by New Zealand.

Scotland will face England at the Ricoh Arena with both teams looking for their first victories, before Australia come head-to-head with New Zealand in a double-header.