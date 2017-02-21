Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have been dealt a big blow with news Tom Symonds will be out for at least six weeks.

The 28-year-old forward suffered a knee injury during Huddersfield’s 28-16 Super League opening-night triumph against the Widnes Vikings and has had an operation.

He missed the 30-20 home defeat by Salford and, of course, won’t be considered for Friday’s home derby against Wakefield Trinity and the following rounds of Super League.

Coach Rick Stone admits the loss of the Australian back rower is one the Giants could do without so early in the campaign.

“He has had a tidy-up of the lateral cartilage because of a meniscus tear and he’s going to be out at least six weeks,” explained Stone, who is hoping Dale Ferguson (groin), skipper Leroy Cudjoe (knee) and wingman Jermaine McGillvary (knee) will overcome knocks to be available at the John Smith’s.

“That’s a bit of a blow to suffer in the first match of the season , but he has already had the surgery and is back in and working on his rehabilitation.

“It’s not exactly what we want to see at this stage, especially when it’s his ‘good’ knee which is giving him grief, but these things happen and we just have to move on.

“Tommy will take the time and hopefully improve the other knee as well while he’s out, so that he can return better and stronger than ever when he gets the chance.”

Symonds will be laid up until April, with possibly the home clash with Catalans on Wednesday, April 12, as a first possibility for involvement.

“He is a loss for us because he’s an intelligent player and brings that knowledge to our team,” add the coach.

“Tom also brings a nice skill set and communication as well – he’s a good talker – so it is a bit of a blow, but that’s why you have a squad.

“You know you are going to get injuries, so you have to wear them and you have to move on.”