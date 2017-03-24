Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will Darnell McIntosh retain his place at full-back for the Huddersfield Giants home Super League clash against Leeds Rhinos tonight?

The 19-year-old stepped up to the starting line-up to play a leading role in Huddersfield’s battling 16-16 draw at World Club Champions Wigan on Sunday.

McIntosh got the nod to start at No1 to enable Lee Gaskell to switch to half-back alongside Danny Brough.

Both the McIntosh and Gaskell moves proved successful.

But even though head coach Rick Stone wouldn’t be drawn on whether McIntosh has done enough to keep hold of his spot – although he was full of praise for the youngster – it would be a surprise if the Huddersfield-born youngster wasn’t to feature against the Rhinos, particularly after being named in the 19-man squad.

“I thought he handled himself really well at Wigan. I was pleased for him,” said Stone.

“Whether he keeps his place, we’ll have to wait and see, but he’s certainly given himself a chance.”

And being in a position to give himself a chance is, in itself, something that has delighted the young man.

“If I get picked for the game I’ll be over the moon,” said McIntosh, who was able to celebrate his first Super League try at the DW Stadium.

“Obviously the most important thing tonight is getting the win and, for the fans, I also know it’s a big game for them with the build-up to it.

“For the players it’s also an important game because we need to keep on building and keep the wins ticking over.

“So this week we’ve just cracked on with training and made sure we’re in a good position going into Friday’s game. I just hope I get picked again.”

But whether he’s in or out tonight, McIntosh was still delighted to be a part of the Giants side that held the Warriors at bay the last time out.

“I thought the effort was great. They won a few things last year, they’re the World Club Champions, and they are a big team, so you have to show them some respect.

“But we could have won that game, and that’s a pleasing thing to be able to say, particularly after the events of the previous couple of weeks when injuries were really taking a bit of a toll.

“Against Leigh the week before it wasn’t good, while the home defeat to Hull wasn’t a great result either.

“But we always felt those two games were just a little blip for us and that we are capable of so much more.

“I think the most pleasing thing for us against Wigan was the effort and not allowing our heads to drop. Wigan have had a really good season so far, so to get a point against them was pleasing.

“In that sense, it’s massive for our confidence.

“Games against Leeds are always tough and there’s always a big build-up around it, but you are not going to get much bigger than Wigan away so I feel like we can take a lot of confidence from that and hopefully get the win tonight as well.”