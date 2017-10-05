Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TWO more Huddersfield Giants stars have been confirmed in their nation’s World Cup squads.

Prop Shannon Wakeman has today been named in Italy’s squad, while Ukuma Ta’ai will again feature for Tonga.

Huddersfield Giants snap up prop forward Adam Walne

And Ta’ai’s Tonga open their World Cup campaign in Australia on October 29 against a Scotland side that will include Giants teammates Danny Brough and Dale Ferguson.

The popular back-row forward had hoped to persuade Giants Player of the Year and Super League Dream Team prop Sebastine Ikahihifo to join him in the squad, but those efforts appear to have failed as he’s not been named.