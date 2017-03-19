Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have refuted media reports that Danny Brough is leaving the club.

A Sunday newspaper report suggested that the 34-year-old Scotland international and former Giants club captain Brough was set to leave the club after his contract had been ripped up.

Club officials were shocked by the revelation and Huddersfield Giants managing director Richard Thewlis made the following statement after the club’s 16-16 Super League draw at champions Wigan Warriors.

He said: “I have seen the press article that has caused understandable concern with our support base.

“It is without any substance, however given the damaging nature of the article we have no choice but to pass the matter to our lawyers.”

The club has said it will make no further comment.