Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will be trying to discover if they will be reduced to just one pre-season outing before the start of Super League.

The Giants will play Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Wednesday, February 1, with their first Super League outing away at Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10.

However, head coach Rick Stone had hoped to get his players out on the field against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, January 22.

The friendly clash with the Championship outfit, which is also a testimonial game for Giants assistant coach and former player Luke Robinson , is no in doubt after the Bulls were forced to pull-out of a pre-season meeting with Batley Bulldogs this coming Sunday.

Sunday’s friendly had been arranged before the Bulls went bust, which rendered all 31 players in their squad free agents, but it was hoped the game at Mount Pleasant could still go ahead with players still loyal to the Bradford club.

Batley had pledged to share the gate receipts with the Bradford players and staff, led by under coaches Rohan Smith and Chev Walker, after they missed their December wages because the club were in administration and problems over insurance were resolved.

The Giants have not had any information as yet from Bradford, but are currently carrying on preparing for the game to be played.

However, the latest development creates more uncertainty over the future of the Bulls, who were crowned world club champions in 2006.

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

Bradford have been given an opportunity to continue in the Championship, starting on minus 12 points, but the opening fixture at Hull KR is less than a month away.

The Rugby Football League announced on Monday that it had received four serious offers to start a new club by their noon deadline and executive officers are currently sifting through the four business plans.

The RFL board is standing by to receive a recommendation but there is no guarantee it will be resolved by the end of this week.

Thought to be seeking to take over the club are London businessman Richard Lamb and two New Zealanders, David Thorne and Andrew Chalmers, plus a mystery fourth bidder.

Lamb, who is chief executive of Rotherham Rugby Union Club, has formed an alliance with former Cronulla Sharks chief executive Damian Irvine, currently commercial director of Wycombe, and intends to set up a supporters’ trust to help run the club if he gets the nod.

Chalmers, a former chairman of New Zealand RL, was involved in Marwan Koukash’s successful takeover of Salford four years ago and remains a director of the Red Devils, while Thorne, who saved Wasps from bankruptcy in 2012, has already registered a new company under the named of Bradford Bulls Capital Ltd.

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

Bradford are fearing more player departures – the Giants themselves have already signed up hooker Adam O’Brien and second rower Alex Mellor since the Bulls went under – as efforts continue to re-launch the four-time Super League champions.