Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beleagured Giants boss Rick Stone is again forced to send a makeshift side into action against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Thursday night.

His injury-ravaged squad are desperate to pick up the pieces in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 28-24 Challenge Cup defeat to Championship club Swinton Lions.

Stone is boosted by the return of Danny Brough following suspension and Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Hinchcliffe and Paul Clough ready to return after being ‘rested’, while it’s hoped Dale Ferguson will now be given the nod to play again following a head knock.

But with Lee Gaskell, Izaac Farrell, Sam Rapira, Nathan Mason and Tyler Dickinson dropping out and still no sign of a return for Leroy Cudjoe (knee), Ukuma Ta’ai (back) and Tom Symonds (knee), Huddersfield are again lacking considerable depth for this week’s Super League derby duel.

That’s in stark contrast to the Rhinos, who welcome back seven senior players, who missed their home Challenge Cup triumph over Doncaster on Friday night.

They are Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney and Anthony Mullally.

Meanwhile, Giants season-ticket holders can get FREE coach travel when purchasing a match ticket from the club for the trip to Headingley. For non-season ticket holders coach travel will cost just £5.

Supporters purchasing a ticket through the Giants also earn their club 25% commission.

Headingley matchday prices are as follows:

Seating: Adult £27, Senior Citizens (65 & over) £20, Students £20, Young adult (17-21) £20, Junior (under 16) £17, Junior Away Voucher Upgrade price is £7.

Standing: Adult £20, Senior citizens £13, Students £13, Young adult £13, Juniors £10, Junior away voucher free.

Tickets remain on sale from the John Smith’s Stadium until midday on Thursday while they can also be purchased on the ticket hotline on 01484 484123.

Rhinos: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Matt Parcell, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney, Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Anthony Mullally, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jack Walker.

Giants: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Mikey Wood, Matthew English, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien.