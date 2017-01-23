Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just four of the senior Huddersfield Giants squad may be unavailable for Saturday’s home trial clash against Workington Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But apart from new Australian signing Jake Mamo, Huddersfield chief Rick Stone is hoping everyone will be in the frame for the final Super League XXII pre-season clash at Warrington Wolves on Wednesday, February 1.

Stone has confirmed second-row forwards Tom Symonds and Dale Ferguson have yet to resume full training with the squad, while Mamo and fellow Aussie recruit Shannon Wakeman are still waiting for their visas and may not be here for another week.

However, with Mamo still recovering from a post-season leg accident, the Giants chief admits his new full-back could miss the opening weeks of the season – but the other three shouldn’t.

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone hails Bradford Bulls' show

“Overall, we’re not looking in too bad a shape,” said Stone, who is having to decide which players involved in Sunday’s 28-10 home triumph over Bradford Bulls in Luke Robinson’s testimonial game will go into the Huddersfield side to host Workington this weekend.

“The plan is to integrate a few more of the senior players into the side to face Workington, although not everyone’s going to be available.

“Tom Symonds is still getting over his knee surgery, while Dale Ferguson was a little banged-up after playing really well for Scotland in the Four Nations. They should be okay for Warrington, though.

“And Shannon could be in the reckoning, too.

“Both he and Jake are just waiting to get their visas – unfortunately, the embassy was closed over Christmas, which has slowed things a bit – but we expect that to be about another week.

“We know Jake will probably miss the first two weeks of the season with his injury, but that’ll give him a bit of extra time to fit into the club.”