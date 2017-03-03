Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

INJURY-HIT Huddersfield Giants had extra pain inflicted on them as Hull FC showed them no mercy to romp to an excruciating 48-8 victory.

With nine first-choice Giants forced to watch from the John Smith’s Stadium sidelines , the visitors took full advantage to rub extra salt into their wounds.

It ended up being one of those nights that the Huddersfield faithful will want to forget in hurry.

With Leroy Cudjoe, Dale Ferguson, Michael Lawrence, Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Aaron Murphy and Tom Symonds all injured and Ukuma Ta’ai suspended, it was always going to be a tough ask for coach Rick Stone’s men.

And it got even worse minutes before kick-off, with full-back Lee Gaskell pulling out in the warm-up to cause a last-minute major re-shuffle.

As a result, it meant the Giants were forced to field their youngest ever Super League back line, coming in at an average age of around 20.

That was always going to be telling against vastly-experienced Hull side who by half-time had opened up a commanding 24-0 lead.

It did start promisingly for the hosts as Gene Ormsby crossed in the corner, but referee Phil Bentham ruled a forward pass in the build-up.

Huddersfield also came close on the stroke of half-time when Shannon Wakeman was held up over the tryline.

But in between, it was all Hull, with every Giants error being punished ruthlessly.

The visitors’ opening two tries were down to initial Huddersfield errors, paving the way for Fetuli Talanoa and Marc Sneyd to cross for relatively simple scores to make it 12-0 after just 10 minutes.

With Hull continuing to dominate, it was no surprise that Sneyd doubled his tally and half-back partner Albert Kelly also crossed and, with Sneyd adding all four conversions, the home side were looking down the barrel of a big home loss.

The Giants did enjoy some early second-half pressure without produce anything productive, and in the 48th minute found themselves further adrift when Kelly strolled through for his second.

It was almost as easy seven minutes later when Mahe Fonua raced clear with ease and fed Josh Griffin to finish off.

That signalled the start of Giants’ fans leaving the stadium as Sneyd then banged over goal number six to make it 36-0.

And those fans having made for the exits missed out on seeing the next try being scored – for their own side, as Ryan Brierley’s long pass found Sam Wood to touch down in the corner in 63rd minute.

The ever-enthusiastic Danny Brough was unable to convert, but all least the home side were finally on the board.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take too long for Hull to resume normal service as Carlos Tuimavave capitalised on another loose piece of Giants play to race 70m and score, dire the best efforts of Sebastine Ikahihifo and Brough to chase him down.

Sneyd then completed his hat trick and made it eight conversions from eight for a personal tally of 28 individual points on the nights.

But Huddersfield refused to wave the white flag, and grabbed their second try of the night with three minutes remaining when Oliver

Roberts crossed wide out, just too far out for Sam Wood to add the extras.

It hardly made up for a horrible night, however.

Castleford Tigers were comfortable home winners in their clash with West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Tries from former Giant Greg Eden (2), Greg Minikin (3), Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Jake Webster, Michael Shenton and ex-Rhino Zak Hardaker, plus nine goals and a try from Luke Gale served up a 66-10 win at Wheldon Road.

Former Giant Anthony Mullallay and Joel Moon scored the Leeds tries and Liam Sutcliffe adding a goal.