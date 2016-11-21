Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone still hasn’t given up hope of bringing Newcastle Knights full-back Jake Mamo to the Giants.

The 22-year-old Australian NRL star has been linked with Huddersfield for several months , with Stone keen to grab a new No1 following the departure of Scott Grix to Wakefield and Jake Connor to Hull FC.

Former Newcastle boss Stone admits transfer negotiations on a number of fronts have been challenging.

But the vastly-experienced Australian chief is nowhere near admitting defeat.

“I’d say the possible of a deal is still alive,” said Stone.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact I’d like to bring him to the club, and he’s interested in coming, which is a good thing.

“And at the age of 22 he’d be a good for us – he’s a young, hungry player, and still has plenty to prove in his career.

“If we could eventually get to the stage where we could get Newcastle Knights to make that happen, that would be good.”

Although a number of Giants have left the club since the end of last season – Eorl Crabtree, Jake Connor, Jamie Ellis (on a season-long loan at Hull KR), Scott Grix, Josh Johnson and Kyle Wood – there are already plenty of relatively new faces in the 2017 Huddersfield Super League squad compared to that at the start of 2016, with several signings having been made during the second half of last season to help Huddersfield avoid relegation to the Kingstone Press Championship.

They were Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Gene Ormsby and Tom Symonds, who are taking part in their first Giants pre-season training sessions, along with new Bradford Bulls signings Paul Clough and Lee Gaskell.

The Giants are also expected to announce the capture of a third Bulls man, the former Giants back-row forward Dale Ferguson, in the next few weeks.