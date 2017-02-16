Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TWO younger members of the Huddersfield Giants Super League XXII have joined Championship clubs on loan for a month.

Hooker Adam O’Brien (above) has moved to Halifax following his arrival from Bradford Bulls in January, while back-row forward Liam Johnson is on his way to Sheffield Eagles.

Both players will be available for their new clubs ahead of this weekend’s round of championship fixtures, with Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis confident the experience will do the duo a power of good.

“Head Coach Rick Stone is keen wherever possible to get his senior squad in action week in, week out, and with us having a full-time squad of 31 this is quite a challenge,” explained Thewlis.

“We speak regularly with our dual registration partner Oldham who will again be taking three lads this weekend, and the deals with Halifax and Sheffield will allow Adam and Liam to continue their development in the highly-competitive Championship environment.

“The players themselves know that this is the best way to catch the coaches’ eye and force themselves into Stoney’s Super league 17. and they are watched every time they play in the Championship, with Rick also speaking to their coaches at their respective clubs.”