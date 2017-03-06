Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MICHAEL LAWRENCE won’t return for the Giants until mid-summer.

The length of the back-row forward’s absence has been confirmed by Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone , who was lacking the services of NINE first-choice players in Thursday’s heavy 48-8 home Super League defeat to Hull FC.

At this stage, the exact amount of time Lawrence will be sidelined with a knee injury is unknown.

With the 26-year-old’s injury having become infected, he will not be able to undergo the knee microfracture surgery required until that’s been cleared up.

And even though it’s hoped that initial process won’t take too much longer, the nature of his surgery means Lawrence won’t be seen in the claret and gold again for a number of months.

“Yes, it’s not a good one,” revealed Stone, who lost Lawrence in the second game of the season at home to Salford Red Devils.

“At the moment, we’re just waiting for the infection to clear and take it from there, but it’s certainly not a short-term fix with Bruno. It’ll be the summer before we can think about seeing him again.”

The Giants are, of course, also without fellow back-row forward Tom Symonds for around four weeks following his successful knee surgery in the wake of picking up an injury in the opening-night win at Widnes.

Stone, however, knows he’ll definitely have one major pack power back in action for Friday’s trip to Super League new boys Leigh Centurions, with Ukuma Ta’ai ready to return after serving a one-match ban.

And the experienced Australian coach is also hopeful another second-rower, Dale Ferguson, has made a full recovery from the groin injury that kept him out of the side well beaten by Hull last time out.

Salford coach Ian Watson hailed the grit and determination of his side as they picked up a 24-14 win against Warrington.

Junior Sa’u scored twice for the hosts to help them to their first win over Warrington in 10 meetings.

“It was a great response from us,” said Watson. “We showed grit and determination especially after a few 50/50 calls went against us. The result is very pleasing as a group.

“Our game management has been very good all year and Michael Dobson was again first class. I thought the boys were brilliant.

“We are happy with where we are, especially after everyone was writing us off before the season. We are learning and improving every week and trying to go forward with consistency.

“Beating a very good team like Warrington will give us belief for the rest of the season.”

Despite beating Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Series, Tony Smith’s side find themselves at the wrong end of Super League and on Thursday face another tough assignment at champions Wigan Warriors.

Smith could not explain why his side were struggling for wins in Super League after such a monumental effort against Brisbane.

He said: “We were up for the Brisbane game in a big way and put in an enormous effort. Maybe it flattened us but it’s far from the end of the world for us. We know we are going to get some form together especially in the dry weather.

“At this stage of the year, you will get these kinds of results. I don’t think you can determine who will win or come last in the competition in the first few weeks.”

Smith confirmed that he was close to welcoming back a handful of players including captain Chris Hill, the King brothers - Toby and George - and Stefan Ratchford.

Warrington were in the game until the closing stages and Smith admitted there were some areas that needed addressing.

“I thought it was a spasmodic performance and our game management wasn’t terrific. We will keep working hard.”

Smith also revealed that forward Dom Crosby was a late withdrawal from the squad because he was “holding his wife’s hand in labour”.