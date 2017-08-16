Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On October 10, Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association will be holding our annual meeting, when the committee for the following 12 months will be elected.

So that prospective committee people can get a feel for how HGSA is run, our next committee meeting will be an ‘open’ one.

It will start at 7.30pm at Turnbridge WMC on Tuesday, September 12, and will end by 9pm.

To give you an idea of what is involved, here are the positions and their duties:

Chairman: Represent the Association at both formal and informal events, represent the Association with one to one dealing with the club, have the ability to prioritise agenda items to allow important items to be discussed and, finally, delegate responsibilities to the vice chairman.

Vice chairman: Deputy for all chairman activities and responsibilities, accept delegated tasks from the chairman, manage annual raffle.

Minutes secretary: Taking and distributing of main committee meeting minutes; creation and distribution of main committee meeting agenda.

General secretary: Handling all inbound and outbound correspondence to members, committee and external parties.

Treasurer: Handling all finances, managing the Association balance sheet, producing AGM balance sheet and banking of cash.

Membership secretary: Managing new and renewal memberships, logging memberships on the database, chase lapsed members, update members contact details and distribute membership cards.

Social secretary: Organise special events throughout the year, promotion of special events and report on profit and loss of special events.

Speaker secretary: Arranging speakers, introducing and hosting speakers, promotion of speaker events and management of forward-booking schedule.

Publicity secretary: Centralisation of promotional activities, regular membership updates, management of website, Co-ordinate volunteers, ensure HD1 Bar is staffed, ensure academy games are staffed.

General committee membership: Provide support where required to committee members.

Directors’ Seats for the Castleford game go to member number 310, Ann Arnold.

Member 263, Craig Conway, is the winner for the Leeds match.

Remember to vote for this season’s Wagstaff Trophy winner (see website).

Turnbridge WMC, September 5, our guest is Tony ‘TV’ Martin.

Keep informed through our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk