Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does everyone else feel the same way?

Do you have that feeling of being in limbo?

The season’s over – thank goodness! – but the Four Nations hasn’t yet begun.

The club is selling off the Kooga kit cheaply, and the season tickets are great value, too, but our home games will be on Friday nights.

And, most importantly, what will the squad look like come the first game of the next campaign? (We know from bitter experience how things can change at the last moment, with Ferres and Robinson).

This Four Nations series could be a cracker, with the John Smith’s Stadium sold out for England v New Zealand.

(Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

But, from a purely selfish club point of view, at least we don’t have too much involvement which means a full pre-season’s training for most of our squad. Jermaine McGillvary (England), Ryan Brierley and Danny Brough (Scotland) and Ireland’s Oliver Roberts are the only exceptions. Oli’s had a great season, shining brightly in our first team, and has deservedly gained international recognition.

And what about Friday nights?

The club make the claim that turn-out and, therefore, income is better on Fridays.

But not so long ago the fanbase voted for Sunday afternoons as their preferred option, so what could have changed?

Yes, the season tickets are very good value, even with the hike in prices for children, but if you can’t attend on a Friday it doesn’t matter if they are free.

Anyway, thousands of us will support the team next year, whenever and wherever.

It seems to have been generally agreed by the players that the support from those attending games was very good in 2016. Perhaps the aim, this coming year, should be to make our ground as noisy as those with a much larger attendance.

We can be accused occasionally of only singing when we’re winning, en masse, so let’s be the 18th man all through every game.

Finally, how will #TheNewStoneAge manifest itself on the pitch?

There will be new signings and departures, too, but as fans we can’t affect that side of things.

As supporters our job is in the name, to support. More noise, more colour, more flags, more buddy vouchers redeemed (if they still have them) and therefore more fans.

The team played their ‘get out of jail card’ against Hull KR last season. Let’s start thinking about how we can help them to ‘buy a hotel on Mayfair’ next year.