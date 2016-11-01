Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of you will immediately turn the page when I mention the word ‘Facebook’ – but bear with me.

Yes, it is a marvellous way to not only keep in touch with people, but also to learn things from around the world.

For example, Jenna Brough’s latest exploits for the Steve Prescott Foundation.

As you will know, Jenna regularly undertakes mildly strenuous activities on its behalf.

This year, despite promising herself last year to never go near a mountain ever again, she was part of the Everest expedition team.

Jenna posted daily photographs on Facebook of her exploits. What a fascinating visual record it turned out to be.

And almost as soon as she returned, she went to watch Danny play for his adopted country Scotland.

Jenna will once again come along to one of our meetings and chat about her adventure. Watch this space.

Facebook also shows how widespread Rugby League is throughout the world: Scotland Wheelchair RL, Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club, Polska Rugby XIII, Amsterdam Cobras, Mate Ma’a Tonga RL, Vanuata RL, Morocco, and the list goes on, almost endless.

It is surely no coincidence that Lizzie Jones was voted Inspirational Woman Of The Year thanks to a Facebook campaign?

No, I’m not in the employ of this mega-giant, but merely trying to show that the M62 corridor is not the be-all and end-all of our great game.

Despite the tactics of some officials from other sports – and some of our own ‘cloth-cappers’ – the game is growing worldwide.

What it needs is more internationals and better promotion (take note Red Hall).

Check out http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk for all news about HGSA.