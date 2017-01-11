Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An update on what is happening on the heritage front.

The latest project is to record all the material that has been made available in recent times, including that left by the sad death of David Gronow.

There are hundreds of photographs and lots of books and scrapbooks.

The quickest way of doing this is to photograph the items, scanning them would take far too long. The photographs will be stored in jpeg format and the books will be converted to pdf.

Once this has been done, the photographs need to be renamed – a time-consuming task if ever there was one!

Categorising also takes place: team, players, club, amateur, etc.

And then into eras: pre-WW1, WW1 to WW2, WW2 to SL, and SL.

They will then be uploaded onto the project’s website www.HuddersfieldRLHeritage.co.uk .

Rugby League memorabilia events are visited where surplus material is offered for sale to RL collectors.

The chronological numbering of every player to have represented the club since 1895 is nearing completion.

Another time-consuming task.

At first sight this may appear to be a fairly simple job but consider all the various possibilities:

Is AB Tonbon the same player as AB Torbon (fictitious names) when written in scrawling handwriting?

There really were two A Wilsons playing at the same time – but that was easy because it was in living memory.

What about when it happened a hundred years ago?

Who were AN Other, SO Else, A Triallist? Did they play one off games or did they actually sign?

And how many times was AN Other used for the same person? In fact, did he appear on teamsheets using all three aliases?

Anyone fancy doing 1864 to 1895???

HGSA is holding an auction and the Giants have kindly let us have the very first new alternative shirt off the production line. It has been signed by the players.

Would you like it? Then make a bid on our Facebook page, search for Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association, or contact Daz Eastwood on 07952-043794 – the current highest bid is £150.

The winner will be announced at Tuesday’s Fans Forum which will be in the Fantastic Media Suite at the John Smith’s Stadium, use the swimming pool entrance.

The doors will open at 7pm in readiness for a prompt 7.15pm start.

Visit http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk to find out who our guests will be in 2017.