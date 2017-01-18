Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“Luke Robinson’s testimonial match against Bradford on Sunday is ON!” announced managing director Richard Thewlis part-way through our Fans Forum.

Richard went on to add that all the money from the game will go to Luke’s testimonial fund, so we have to make sure that as many people as possible attend the match.

Richard was asked by our Master Of Ceremonies, Tim Burton (our match day announcer), about season-ticket sales. He was extremely pleased that we now have more than 1500 new season-ticket holders this season.

When he redirected the question to the audience, he was also gratified that everyone present had bought a season ticket.

With regard to the matchday and walk-up prices, Richard stated that, whilst he personally was a ‘Sunday man’, nothing had worked in trying to increase Sunday attendances.

In the three years prior to 2016, the Giants had the best home record of every Super League club. Consequently, the chairman (Ken Davy) has decided things must change and Fridays be given a chance.

Very few people attend matches and pay at the turnstile so there is no point in reducing the price. This is true of all Super League clubs.

However, there will be occasions when tickets will be sold in advance for groups of matches at a special price. This will apply to the first two home games against Salford and Wakefield.

The issue of Woodfield Park was raised.

The MD stated that a planning application had been presented to Kirklees Council and appeared in last Friday’s Examiner.

However, the cost of the project was astronomical. But there have been many enquiries from other clubs – rugby league and union, tennis, archery etc – so there was a possibility of grants being available to help with completion.

Next week read about what Rick Stone and Michael Lawrence had to say.

Thanks are due to everyone who has donated prizes recently. The raffle was drawn at half-time, keeping Bruno very busy drawing out the winning tickets. It raised well over £100.

The club donated the very first alternative shirt off the printing press as a prize. It was signed by the team.

We decided that we would auction it. The successful bidder, Stephen Thomas, was presented with the shirt by Daz Eastwood at the end of the forum.

Our next guest on February 7 will be Ralph Rimmer, formerly our MD and now the RFL Chief Operating Officer.

Visit http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk to find out who our guests will be in 2017.