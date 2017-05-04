Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Words alone can never express how we felt last week when the tragic news about Jennifer Davy broke.

Ex-player Graham Thornton paid tribute by saying: “Jennifer was a lovely lady. I knew her from my Fartown days. She was ever so kind and would do anything for you.”

She was a lifelong Fartowner – and aren’t we ever so fortunate that she met a young man called Ken.

Our thoughts are with you, Ken, and your family in these trying times – we share your loss.

It seems somewhat trivial to continue after such a tragedy, but here goes.

Full marks to Warrington!

My initial e-mail to the Wire: “I wonder if you can explain the following anomaly we experienced at the Wire v Giants game?

“Security people at the turnstile were not allowing people into the ground with water and juice bottles which had a top on.

“Yet a steel flask containing coffee – and a steel cup – was permitted!

“Not only that, once inside the ground juice and water in bottles could be bought – with their screw tops firmly in place!

“How absolutely crazy is that?”

Within the day Marc Weall, the Halliwell Jones Stadium manager, replied: “Yes it does on the grounds of your email seem ridiculous.

“From my point if the containers are glass then they would not be allowed in the ground or any form of alcohol.

“If, however the containers are (water/juice) plastic with lids then yes, they are permitted and all security stewards know this.

“I will be bringing this up with our GSO to have assured back to me that this is understood in full.

“Please accept my apologies for what looks like a misunderstanding.”

To which I responded: “Just to confirm, all the bottles in question were plastic. At least a dozen people approached me about the situation.”

By return: “Thanks appreciate this and be assured it will be addressed.”

Just goes to show that some stadia listen!

Sorry to go on about it – actually I’m not – but the HD1 Bar swimming pool entrance will, on matchdays from Thursday, be exclusively for HGSA members and their children.

Not only will you be able to relax in a convivial atmosphere both before the game and after, but our very own Jeremy Paxman – Brian Blacker – will be interviewing one of our star players.

Membership can be purchased on the door or via www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk . It’s only a fiver!

The more members we have the more we will be able to help promote youth rugby in the town.

A last-minute appeal for prizes for our annual raffle. Anything from a meal voucher to a Ferrari will do – see you tonight.