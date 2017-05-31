Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge congratulations to our stadium partners.

What a fantastic day for not only the 39,000 people who travelled to Wembley, but also the town of Huddersfield.

What Town now need to emulate – and better – is our recent record of two Cup Final appearances and finish top of the top division.

What we need to emulate is the fantastic support Town have had this season – and also the coverage in the media, both local and national.

Am I jealous?

Well, somewhat. But, speaking as someone who spent his teenage Saturdays watching both Fartown and Big Frank and his pals gain promotion to the First Division (whilst in the Cowshed), I am genuinely pleased for the club.

Without wishing to stir up a shares hornets’ nest, Ken Davy has also played his part – by rescuing the club when no-one else thought it a worthwhile venture.

So, onward and upward, neighbours.

What Town seem to have, which we have lacked in far too many games this season, is Game Management.

Why, when you’re leading 18-6 with five minutes to go before half time, do you attempt to throw a pass from a ridiculous situation?

It has happened far too often both this season and last.

How many games have we lost by the odd few points?

The classic was the play-off game against Leeds. Winning with 90 seconds to go and a player gave away a stupid penalty.

Learn from it, Giants.

Manage the game at crucial times in the match.

If you’re winning, let the opposition chase the game. Let them make mistakes in an attempt to catch up.

Yet another rant over!

