HGSA was set up, amongst other things, to help the Giants.

Not being as well supported as, say, Leeds, the club does not have a particularly big backroom staff.

They all work extremely hard but, sadly, there are not enough hours in the day to do as much as they would like.

That is where HGSA comes in.

Actually, not just the Supporters Association, but all fans.

There are many jobs which volunteers could do. One of them is at the Cricket Day this coming Sunday.

We shall be staffing our own stall and also others such as the Tombola.

So that we can enjoy the game as much as anyone, we are asking for more people to join our rota.

Please contact Dave Calverley (07887 878 425 or dave@PhotoLens.co.uk) if you can spare an hour.

It is also that time of year when we start selling raffle tickets.

This was mentioned the other week, but now is the time for members to take a book of 10 and sell them, please.

The academies play their home matches at Lockwood Park.

If you would like to watch the games for free, offer to help on the gate. Without HGSA committee members doing this job, the club would not take hundreds of pounds at each match.

So, again, please take some of the workload off your hard-working committee members.

We have waxed lyrical about Jenna Brough’s fund-raising exploits. Well, we do have another wonder-woman in our midst.

Mrs Robbo (Laura) will be coming along later in the year to tell us about her exploits going up and down the UK’s Three Peaks. She will be bringing Lizzie Jones along as well.

Keep up-to-date with HGSA through our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .