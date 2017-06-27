Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The gods looked down kindly on Sunday. All, that is, apart from the injury-god who, thankfully, decided to have a day off.

Yes, the Giants Cricket Day enjoyed the warmth of the sun – cue the Beach Boys for those old enough to remember!

All the players seemed relaxed and to be enjoying themselves. They strolled around, chatting with people, signing autographs, and drinking their chilled lemonade.

On the field of play, however, it was a different story. Super League competitiveness came to the fore.

None more so than that ultimate competitor, Danny Brough.

Enough to say that he was the bowler who got his own son out! – young Brough was making a guest appearance for the opposition, the club’s partners.

It was, perhaps, inevitable that the Giants won the match. After all, they fielded a team almost entirely of Aussies (slight exaggeration!).

Rick Stone led by example and Ryan Hinchcliffe once again showed his sporting versatility.

But take a moment to show sympathy for our latest recruit, Jordan Rankin.

Not only was he whisked from Dubai to Lockwood Park on Saturday, he was commandeered into the starting line-up at Honley Cricket Club on Sunday!

Jet lag? What’s that!

Prior to that feeling of defeat on Friday, that inimitable colossus of self-aggrandisement (sounds a bit like the Good Old Days!), Mr Brian Blacker, presented his regular player interview for his HD1 audience.

Last week’s foil was Tom Symonds.

Honestly, it has to be worth the fiver’s membership to be allowed into that hallowed hall just to be in the company of Mr B.

Next week, on Tuesday, July 4, we shall be having a special guest down at Turnbridge WMC. Turn up at 7.30pm to be surprised.

Finally, and to put it bluntly, we need more raffle ticket sellers.

Keep up-to-date with HGSA through our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .