Is Watergate back?

You may remember that a few years ago, Giants fans entering the Wakefield ground had to empty their juice and water bottles.

Well, a similar experience was had at Warrington – but with a twist (sorry!).

Security people at the turnstile were not allowing people into the ground with water and juice bottles which had a top on. Yet a steel flask containing coffee – and a steel cup – was permitted!

Not only that, once inside the ground juice and water in bottles could be bought – with their screw tops firmly in place!

How absolutely crazy is that?

Naturally, we shall be taking the matter up with the Warrington club and the RFL, just as we did with the Wakefield incident.

However, we don’t hold out much hope – we still have not received a reply from either Wakefield or the RFL.

Should this ludicrous situation arise in the future, to get your bottle – and top – into the ground, simply move away from the security person, remove the top, and ask a friend to put it into their pocket. Once inside the ground, replace the top.

Just for the record, that last bit is not official HGSA advice. Far be it for us to flaunt Health & Safety rules and regulations!

A brighter note about going to Warrington was the team’s performance.

There were some outstanding plays – and some stupid ones!

In the first half we gave away penalty after stupid penalty which, from a personal view, Mr Thaler seemed to get correct.

However, in the second half he, and his officials, did seem to favour the Wire with his decisions.

Refereeing such a fast game is very hard, we all appreciate that.

However, all we fans ask for is consistency.

Again, the last few comments do not come from HGSA, they come from a personal perspective.

For those who are not aware, the stadium’s HD1 Bar is a pleasant, friendly place for pre- and post-match chats (adjacent to the swimming pool entrance).

Starting with the Castleford match (May 4) only HGSA members (and their children) will be allowed in.

So if your drinking buddy is not yet a member, remind him/her to sign up. After all, a year’s membership is only £5.

You can become a member on the 4th or you can join online at www.giantssupporters.co.uk then follow the link to the ‘Membership’ page.

The latest winners of tickets for the Directors and bar areas are:

Catalans – Joan Hargrave;

Swinton – Louise Doyle;

Castleford – Jean Chappell.

Players from our Third Division winning team will be our guests at our May meeting (Tuesday 2nd at Turnbridge WMC).

Why not come along and join us? Members are free, but guests pay £1.