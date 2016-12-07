Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever come across George? George Leatham?

You will know if you have.

I only came across him relatively recently. He was never afraid to express his opinion at HGSA meetings – and express them at length!

I got to know him a little better on our trip to Perpignan. And what an interesting chap he was.

He followed the Giants both home and away, the latter would often involve him staying in a local hotel.

I am using the past tense here because, sadly, George passed away a couple of weeks ago.

Without knowing too many details, I did here that he was found with a glass of gin in his hand. Typical George!

RIP, George, the Giants, HGSA, and those who knew you will most certainly miss you.

On a lighter note, the afternoon session of the Giants Beer Festival at the Greenhead Masonic Lodge was, from a customer’s point of view, a huge success.

There was a wide selection of ales being drunk in a convivial atmosphere.

It was an opportunity to chat with the players and coaches present and gain an insight into how they see the season panning out.

Coach Rick Stone was his usual honest self not shirking any of the questions put to him.

Hopefully, the Giants charity, the Forget Me Not Trust, will have benefited greatly from the event.

Well done to commercial manager Paul Cribb and the rest of the Giants backroom staff for organising this inaugural (hopefully) event.

An update on the Fans Forum on January 17.

The panel so far will consist of Giants MD Richard Thewlis, head coach Rick Stone and Examiner rugby reporter Pete Barrow. A player will be confirmed in the near future. Matchday announcer Tim Burton will be our MC for the evening.

Finally, the last call for our party night on Friday. Yes, our Reindeer Race Night is almost upon us. A few tickets are still available [£5 including a pie & pea supper]. Contact Helen Newsome on 07889 863816.

Visit http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk for all you need to know about HGSA.

Huddersfield Giants legend Eorl Crabtree will be taking part in a question and answer session at this Wednesday’s (7th December) Senior Giants.

And as the session will be a Q&A, anybody wishing to ask questions to the Giants’ new club ambassador can prepare them ahead of the meeting.

The Senior Giants meeting will start at 2.15pm in the Radcliffe Suite at Canalside and is free to all supporters.